Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
I’d like to respond to Ms. Rancourt and Ms. Gilles, who had issues with my assessment of Kamala Harris. Ms. Rancourt, you asked the million-dollar question, “How come she’s the VP of the United States?” The short answer is she met Biden’s qualifications, a non-white woman. While many experts and most polled Americans consider both incompetent, Russia, China and North Korea are thanking their lucky stars. The last 70 years of European peace Harris spoke about includes the genocide in Bosnia in 1995, the siege of Sarajevo in 1992, and the Kosovo War in 1998. With the world on the precipice, you don’t send the likes of her to show resolve and strength. Your statement proclaiming all the good Biden and Harris have done for our democracy is the complete opposite of reality.
Ms. Gilles, we all know what a psychopath Putin is. Beating our chests and gnashing our teeth accomplishes nothing. In 1994, and reaffirmed in 2009, Clinton and Obama promised the Ukrainians their boarders would be safe if they would gut their army and do away with their sizable nuclear capacity. They did and we didn’t. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. In 2017, Trump sold $47 million worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles to help Ukraine.
Of course I support Ukraine, but strong leadership here is what Russia responds to. Biden and Harris have actually emboldened our enemies. Me, Brian Blue and Pete Richmond are hardly radicalized un-Americans by speaking the truth ma’am! May God bless America!
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick