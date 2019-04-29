Editor’s note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the two-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
In response to Jim MacDougall’s April 25 letter, Mr. MacDougall and I agree on many things regarding the Animal Control shelter:
1. Kennel drains need to be upsized from 4 inches to 10 inches.
2. Walls and floors need resurfacing.
3. Fencing needs reinforcing and stabilization.
4. Shelter does have low areas which can be remedied with clean fill dirt.
5. County aerial and truck mounted mosquito spraying should be routine, not intermittent.
6. Leveling the floor of the auxiliary building is surely possible with existing technology.
7. Upgrade and double the number of gas heaters in the kennel.
There are any number of other improvements that can be made as well. We agree on that.
My point is that these issues are all easily resolved without spending over the SPLOST funds of $1,500,000.
Building a larger shelter will not reduce the overcrowding. There will always be more homeless animals than there are kennels for them until Glynn County commits to a program of pet licensing, fees for backyard breeders and strict adherence to spay/neuter protocol.
Building a shelter which is not fully funded and which does not address the core issues of overcrowding is short sighted and fiscally unsound.
The proposed location is out of the public view and will not result in more community visibility or adoptions.
Mr. MacDougall, I applaud your volunteerism and hope that you will continue your advocacy for the animals as I have, as a volunteer, and as Animal Control staff since 2001.
It is all about the animals.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island