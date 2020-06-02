Thursday’s letter from St. Mary’s expressing thankfulness for presidential leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic brings to mind several presidential pronouncements and milestones:
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control.”
Feb. 26: “We have had tremendous success, tremendous success, beyond what people would have thought.”
March 15: America’s pandemic response system was broken under former President Barack Obama. My team is creating a new one that “I think is going to be the talk of the world.”
March 16: A 15-day initiative was announced to slow the spread of the virus then responsible for 88 U.S. deaths.
The St. Mary’s letter continues: “... what President Trump has done throughout this crisis is make decisions that have saved numerous American lives.”
On May 27, U.S. deaths attributed to the pandemic reached 100,000.
Dave Davis
St. Simons Island