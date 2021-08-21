From Wednesday’s edition of The Brunswick News: “Mayor Cornell Harvey, in a phone interview Tuesday, said the city attorney will brief commissioners at an upcoming meeting about the court ruling. ‘I figured we were right,’ he said. ‘That statue does not depict history.’”
This is wrong. After studying hundreds of monuments both North and South, many with personal visits, these are the community memorials to the community loss. These represent from 1860 into the 1930s the Monument Movement where the communities reflected on their loss. Then they did it again in many cases with the Spanish-American War (often on the same grounds as a Confederate or Union Monument), then more with World War I, and later with World War II. Some now include Korea, Vietnam, and even the past 20 years of War on Terror. All represent the same thing — the community memorializing its losses.
These are bookmarks to history where one can find be reminded of a person or event then look up the rest of history in books.
Ernest Blevins
Charleston, West Virginia