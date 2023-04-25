George Will’s recent column pointed out that fewer jobs in America need to be filled by college graduates. Even so, college graduates make 60% more income, around $1 million a year more in their lifetimes, and have more and better health and retirement benefits.
Educators also think college teaches you to better communicate, understand the world around you and how to deal with other people. Interestingly, the percent of people who think that college is not worth the cost is around 40%, the same as the 40% who think that Biden did not win the last election. Correlation is not causation, but it does make you wonder.