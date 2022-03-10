In 2012 the Supreme Court ruled that no one under 18 could receive the death sentence but had the option of life without parole for those cases where the crime was so egregious and foul it indicated the accused was incorrigible and no redemption was possible. This penalty soon became popular for adults when the states did not have the stomach to issue death sentences.
In the recent Arbery case there were several mitigating factors that should have blocked the ruling of life without parole — for example, murder requires the intentional taking a life. Does anyone besides me not believe the three defendants intentionally took the life of Ahmaud Arbery?
The conflation that Abery was kidnapped to establish felony murder is absurd — he could have broken off his run at any point as most of us would have. In the last seconds of his life, instead of retreating, he literally flew at a man he did not know holding a shotgun and proceeded to beat and bludgeon him. Did Travis McMichael lose his right to self defense at this point of escalation?
This loss of Arbery’s life is a tragedy, as is the current state of race relations where any discussion or confrontation between Blacks and Whites can lead to disaster. The hate crime trial was ridiculous and was conducted to let us all know that if we are to be part of the choir, we better be singing out of the same hymnal. One pathetic justice system that we all better avoid.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island