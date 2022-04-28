Wednesday’s (April 27) article by Taylor Cooper on Bennie’s derby day pie really left my wife and I questioning why anyone would order pie made with flower instead of flour at a local restaurant. Maybe it is an old-time favorite recipe passed down for generations, but the recipe failed to describe what flowers they actually use — marigolds perhaps, or roses, or maybe a daisy. It left us in a quandary, but we are planning a trip to ACE Garden Center to ask for their advice.
Jim Kielt
St. Simons Island