Wednesday’s (April 27) article by Taylor Cooper on Bennie’s derby day pie really left my wife and I questioning why anyone would order pie made with flower instead of flour at a local restaurant. Maybe it is an old-time favorite recipe passed down for generations, but the recipe failed to describe what flowers they actually use — marigolds perhaps, or roses, or maybe a daisy. It left us in a quandary, but we are planning a trip to ACE Garden Center to ask for their advice.

Jim Kielt

St. Simons Island

Speaker explains mental health legislation

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, says the recently concluded General Assembly session approved “truly transformational” legislation to deal with mental health in Georgia.