The TV news was so bad today that I had to watch a re-run of “Gunsmoke” just to see some good guys win.
This will be my 90th Christmas season on this planet. I can clearly remember 87 of them. The best was Christmas day 1937. It was the day my alcoholic dad quit drinking.
There were many contenders for the worst. The rice paddies of Korea probably tops that list. In the 60s I was street cop trying to provide a normal life to four small kids under bad circumstances. They were truly some of the best and some of the worst of my Christmas memories. I got through them, and the kids did okay, thanks to a few miracles.
I cannot remember a Christmas season when I felt as much despair over the state of our union as I do with this one. I can only pray that the teachings of the deity, whose birthday we are celebrating on the 25th, will give me strength to endure.
I see no way that our nation can recover from our current political and economic crisis without becoming an autocracy. The best Christmas present anyone could give me this year would be to show me a convincing workable plan to save our economy and our ever-flawed, but best ever, constitutional republic with it’s abundance of choices and chances for all.
Trying to fairly present the news now-a-days takes real courage. Hang in there and don’t let this old guy bring you down.