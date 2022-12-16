The TV news was so bad today that I had to watch a re-run of “Gunsmoke” just to see some good guys win.

This will be my 90th Christmas season on this planet. I can clearly remember 87 of them. The best was Christmas day 1937. It was the day my alcoholic dad quit drinking.

More from this section

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.