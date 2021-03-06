Traffic lights at Frederica and Kings Way

Have served their purpose for many a day

Whether coming on the island or heading away

Much patience is required during a long delay

Then one day the traffic lights disappeared

And were replaced with a four-way stop

Traffic moved faster than ever before

And calmness to traffic was restored

What a wonderful idea so simple and cheap

Will manage the traffic even at its peak

Why didn’t we do this long ago

Finally we have a smooth traffic flow

But the politicians said this will never do

From DOT we must take our cue

Four-way stops are out of fashion

According to the Department of Transportation

So here it comes, another roundabout

Driving in circles day in and day out

Get use to it folks, it is the new norm

Acceptance will be lukewarm

Jerry Spencer

Brunswick

