Traffic lights at Frederica and Kings Way
Have served their purpose for many a day
Whether coming on the island or heading away
Much patience is required during a long delay
Then one day the traffic lights disappeared
And were replaced with a four-way stop
Traffic moved faster than ever before
And calmness to traffic was restored
What a wonderful idea so simple and cheap
Will manage the traffic even at its peak
Why didn’t we do this long ago
Finally we have a smooth traffic flow
But the politicians said this will never do
From DOT we must take our cue
Four-way stops are out of fashion
According to the Department of Transportation
So here it comes, another roundabout
Driving in circles day in and day out
Get use to it folks, it is the new norm
Acceptance will be lukewarm
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick