Terry Dickson’s column earlier this week inspired me to submit some of my own random thoughts.
• The Glynn County manager should be an elected official with the same authority as the County Commissioners. The county manager should be autonomous and not be a puppet of the commissioners. The current debacle notwithstanding, a salary of $225,000 with the additional perks that Mr. Chapman is requesting is way too much for a qualified applicant, much less an unqualified one.
• There have been 47 deaths resulting from COVID in August. By my count the highest death number prior to this was 41 in August of 2020. Most months the death totals were in the single digits or in the lower teens. The SGHS website publishes an excellent chart daily of the number of hospitalized patients by age bracket and whether or not they have been vaccinated. It would be nice to see the same chart for month-to-date deaths. Both charts should be published daily in The Brunswick News to place continued emphasis on getting vaccinated.
• Now that the Golden Ray is almost gone, Larry Hobbs should aim his considerable talents on investigating the decisions that were made relative to the salvage operation. Unified Command needs to be held accountable for its actions. Mistakes were made.
• In one of the most thrilling golf playoffs of all time Patrick Cantley defeated Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole to win the BMW Championship. Not a single article about this in The Brunswick News. Where is Savannah Richardson when we need her? Golf columns were at their best when she was here.
Tom Klemer
Brunswick