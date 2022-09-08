To Rev. Wright Culpepper, your letter to the editor on Sept. 3 gave me the impetus to write this reply.
Many of us have had experience working with the homeless. My U.S. Army Reserve unit was a key element supporting a large 24-hour-a-day homeless center near Fort Belvoir in Virginia. It was not located in a downtown area but did well serve hundreds every year. The powers that were, when The Well was established, allowed it to be located downtown in a convenient, empty building. Perhaps not the best place.
The staff, partners, volunteers, SGHS, CCGA and others can provide the services they are currently providing just about anywhere in Brunswick. It isn’t far from Gloucester Street to H Street or even north of that. Serviceable buildings providing shelter as you would like are sitting empty on many streets. Locating The Well in that area would eliminate the criticism offered by many who wish to move it. A facility, purpose built or an existing building, could be converted as the old bus station was. A larger building would be good to service more of the needy. The training you mention could be provided at this new site.
These are just some thoughts offered to all concerned, aimed at making The Well a success for everyone.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.