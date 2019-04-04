I want to thank Mr. Freyer, a commercial Realtor, for his Letter to the Editor confirming the developer attitude that so many on the island fear. He says he “works with many commercial developers who would be thrilled to develop on St. Simons” building “multi-family residences.” He says not to worry about the island growing too fast and misses the point entirely. He ignores the traffic jams his developments would cause. We do not fear growing too fast. We fear what he and his developer clients desire, growing too densely.
He’s says don’t worry about growth, property owners won’t sell at the prices he is offering. But it is not a lack of land or zoning that stops him. There are roughly 1,500 undeveloped acres currently zoned P.D. on the island for him to develop. He is just not offering enough money yet to entice a sale. So, with his attitude and current zoning, we worry.
Mr. Freyer is also wrong when he says that we don’t have to worry about high-rise condos. Apparently he doesn’t remember that the Islands Planning Commission was created and given the power to reject preliminary plats in response to an island uprising over the Board of Commissioners’ past willingness to approve high-rise condos on the beach. Now that the BOC has neutered the IPC through a quick ordinance change, there is no guarantee that the BOC won’t change high rise ordinances too. As the BOC just showed us, they can change ordinances any time.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island