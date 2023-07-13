The July 6 letter to the editor regarding weakening of watershed protection by refining the Clean Water Act is way off base.
With all due respect to writer Robey Frasche, the Supreme Court Ruling in favor of the Sackett family will actually benefit the EPA and property owners. For too many years the EPA has run about, unfocused and uncaring, when it came to the legal rights of property owners. Time and again they have wasted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on lawyers hell bent on denying people’s legal land use rights.