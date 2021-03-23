Several reasons for the failure of SPLOST 2021 have been offered. Only one has come close — “ocean level rise.” The real reason is “ocean access.”
What makes the county commission think the residents of St. Simons Island and Glynn County will vote for a tax that will make us pay to go to our own beaches?
We do not need an asphalt parking lot. If we need new restrooms and showers, then use the bed and breakfast, and hotel taxes. That way the tourists, not the residents, pay for the improvement the commissioners think we need.
This is the second SPLOST to fail for same reason. Wanna try for three? We will not pay to park at our own beaches.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island