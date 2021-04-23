I believe it would help generate support for many proposed projects if the persons and/or organizations behind a project were clearly identified. This does not always happen, and I am a little weary of such mystery projects.
Examples might include the 2015 Performing Arts Center ($20 million still in the bank), the East Beach Causeway/Ocean Boulevard roundabout (which was universally ridiculed), the “Planter” at this roundabout ($10,000), and the now withdrawn Village Drive water line ($350,000), which nobody seems to want.
If city and county commissioners expect to obtain approval of the next SPLOST, I suggest they include such information in their list of projects. Most folks want to know just who is behind each project.
Dick Wiederhorn
St Simons Island