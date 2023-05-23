Why are Republicans eager to be misled and follow a party that doesn’t have their best interests in mind when making decisions and may nominate a former disgraced president?

Instead of reminding Republicans how much better off we are with President Joe Biden and Democrats, who led an adult response to the pandemic and rebuilt our economy, truly making America great again with record jobs, record low unemployment, even a record stock market and economic growth, I’ll ask Republicans a few more questions.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.