Why are Republicans eager to be misled and follow a party that doesn’t have their best interests in mind when making decisions and may nominate a former disgraced president?
Instead of reminding Republicans how much better off we are with President Joe Biden and Democrats, who led an adult response to the pandemic and rebuilt our economy, truly making America great again with record jobs, record low unemployment, even a record stock market and economic growth, I’ll ask Republicans a few more questions.
Do Republican supporters know that the legislation their representatives are proposing will hurt millions of Americans? Republicans think cutting everything will help the country. It will only hurt — a lot.
Do Republican supporters know their representatives don’t have a budget? After six months, Republicans still don’t have a budget and are making demands about the debt ceiling that would, again, hurt Americans.
Do Republican supporters know their party is not fiscally responsible? They created a record amount of debt in the last administration — increasing debt 25%.
Do Republican supporters know their party has no ideas? When Republicans aren’t making bad economic choices, they just have their usual political attacks and attack voting rights, among many things. Republicans are only in control in many places thanks to gerrymandering. Some are floating the Constitutional convention idea again, another ploy for the minority to try to steal more power.
If Republicans think they have support, how about universal mail-in voting and independent redistricting?
Americans need to pay attention and vote.