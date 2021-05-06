I write this letter to let everyone know what a great hospital and staff we have in our county. I had to have a heart catheterization done on Friday by Dr. Watkins and his caregivers — Mr. Jerry Lazotte, R.N.; Ms. Mitz Hiett, R.N.; Ms Megan Brown, R.N.; and one named Ms Jennifer. I didn’t get her last name.

These caregivers did a wonderful job taking care of me. I am a Vietnam veteran, and I could not have asked for better treatment. Thank a nurse or doctor the next time you see one. They deserve a thank you for the job they do for us.

I want to thank the hospital staff, everyone, for the help they gave in seeing that I got to where I was suppose to be. I have a great group at Coastal Cardiology that really care for me.

Again, I thank you for what you’ve done for me.

Weston Shephard

Brunswick

More from this section

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call four young men COVID Eagles after they raised their right hands Sunday to recite a pledge after achieving the Boy Scouts of America’s highest level of achievement.

+4
Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Brunswick firefighters battled throughout the dark hours of Sunday night and Monday morning against blazes that consumed a cavernous warehouse at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end, said city fire chief Randy Mobley.