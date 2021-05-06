I write this letter to let everyone know what a great hospital and staff we have in our county. I had to have a heart catheterization done on Friday by Dr. Watkins and his caregivers — Mr. Jerry Lazotte, R.N.; Ms. Mitz Hiett, R.N.; Ms Megan Brown, R.N.; and one named Ms Jennifer. I didn’t get her last name.
These caregivers did a wonderful job taking care of me. I am a Vietnam veteran, and I could not have asked for better treatment. Thank a nurse or doctor the next time you see one. They deserve a thank you for the job they do for us.
I want to thank the hospital staff, everyone, for the help they gave in seeing that I got to where I was suppose to be. I have a great group at Coastal Cardiology that really care for me.
Again, I thank you for what you’ve done for me.
Weston Shephard
Brunswick