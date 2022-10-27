I was flabbergasted that you endorsed a floundering incompetent and an elected official who besmirched his oath that he would protect the Constitution.
Esther Smith
Gerry Mize, retirement community activity director for Magnolia Manor, said the attraction organically grew from a few residents putting up their own before Halloween.
Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.
Sen. Raphael Warnock told a crowd gathered Tuesday in Brunswick that he hopes to continue doing important work in the United States Senate, if reelected this November.
A $1.5 million navigation project is underway in St. Simons Sound.
The cover of the children’s book “Fire Dog” shows the reader credits that would normally be in reverse order.
Jekyll Island’s history features plenty of glitz and glam from its Gilded Age, when some of the most famous and wealthy American families flocked to the island for winter retreats.
