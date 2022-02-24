In reading Mark Newman’s letter to the editor today (Feb. 11) I felt compelled to expand on my previous letters on decency and morality.
Einstein’s forebodings about scientific advancements devoid of human values would appear to lend credence to another reflection which is usually phrased something like this: “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human reaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.” Well here we are, just look around, they can’t stay off the phone long enough to shave but they spend lots of time getting tattooed and pierced all over. What will our nation look like in twenty years?
Bob Tatum
Brookman