My concern today is absentee voting.
During the 30 years my husband served in the USAF, we moved often. Whenever there was a major election, many times we had to send away for an absentee ballot, and then make sure it was notarized and mailed by the due date — particularly when living in Portugal or Germany.
During those times, we heard rumors that our ballots were not counted, or maybe only if there was a tie. But we did our duty and used the privilege we have to vote in this country. Now, of course, the absentee ballot is still a problem. If at all possible, everyone eligible to vote please use your right and privilege to vote in person. Standing in line, if necessary, is better than a mailed-in ballot that probably will never be counted, unfortunately, so your vote won’t count for anything.
We have a wonderful privilege in the United States to be able to have a say in electing all officials in our government. Don’t delay. Go for early voting or at your precinct on Election Day, and make a difference. You don’t want to have your ballot found months after the election in a forest or dumped off the highway somewhere, only to be discovered too late.
Judith Niquette
St. Simons Island