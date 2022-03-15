Brunswick is in danger of being overly aggressive in their supposed wokeness.
In a recent neighborhood watch page someone posted a photograph of a little girl who had rung a stranger’s doorbell looking for someone to play with. The poster was concerned that the little girl needed to be much more careful and pointed out that knocking on a stranger’s door is never a good idea, and questioned if it was possible she was scoping out who was home.
The poster was then immediately labeled someone who had unconscious bias because the little girl was of a different ethnicity.
Then called out on another site: “Yesterday, in the same county where Ahmaud Arbery was lynched two years ago by thugs with a Confederate flag sticker on their truck, I witnessed my neighbors repeating some of the same dangerous thought patterns that fueled the circumstances that led to Ahmad’s murder.”
We all need to wake up and realize that creating a racial situation where there was no racial situation to begin with takes what you are attempting to do in lending your voice to the true issues that consume our community and diffuses any potential good you are attempting. Because now I see what you want is to create a narrative that, in this situation, did not exist, and are now labeling someone a racist.
You create more division by doing so and lose a lot of people who I would hope you would want to help your cause.
Rosemary Mann
Brunswick