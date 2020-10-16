I was pleased to read Jan Yoder’s letter in the Oct. 10 edition. Her desire to elect a president with moral qualifications is my desire too.
However, she and I do differ on who that person is. Unfortunately, this may not be the election that either of us get our desire fulfilled. Both candidates, like each of us, fall into the Biblical revelation “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” But, the Bible also gives us the responsibility to select/elect our leaders.
With so much contradiction, exaggeration, meanness and down right untruths coming forth, what are we citizens to do? One idea is to look past the two main individuals and view the platforms and other members of the respective parties. Recent editions of AMAC (Association of Mature American Citizens), Faith & Justice and Decision magazines are some places to get side-by-side comparisons between the candidates and their parties. And, compare the statements of the Vice Presidential candidates.
In the recent debate, one stated clearly that he is pro-life. The other candidate clearly stated that she is pro-choice. Well, pro-choice means continuing our country’s journey that has already killed over 60 million innocent children through abortion practices. Some, if not many, of these abortions have been funded by Democratic supported taxes used to fund or grant groups such as Planned Parenthood.
For me, I stand with the Psalmist who proclaimed that life is in the womb and it is to be protected. Join me in voting for our future generations.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island