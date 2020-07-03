Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
As Melinda Ennis-Roughton’s July 2 letter seems more of a vicious attack on my soul than a substantiated rebuttal of my recent letter clearly stating current events, please allow me a chance to clear my name.
The same day that I read her scathing letter, I read where two more police officers have been shot in Tulsa — one fatally, the other in critical condition —both shot ambush style. So far this year 115 policemen have died in the line of duty, many feloniously. This open season on our last line of defense can certainly be attributed to the shenanigans of the Black Lives Matter “movement.” To me the term itself is offensive as if no one else’s life matters, which seems to be the case actually.
Am I angry and hate filled for these atrocities, which are the worst of my lifetime and seem to have no end no matter how many peace offerings we pony up? Damn right!
Where is this lady’s cries of anguish for the 254 killed by gunfire in Chicago this year — 1,508 shot? I seriously wonder what world this Mary Poppins lives in? No matter that SSI offers some isolation for her and what happens in the rest of the world — it may visit her someday.
It always amuses me to see these leftists squalling when someone has a differing view, but I stand unmoved that someday she too will want whatever lethal force is necessary to stop this madness we now endure.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons