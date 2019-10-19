Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Nick Grynkewich just said the same thing I did using different language. I made a typo and typed B747 Max instead of B737 Max, but what I said was correct, the failure resulted from the pilot not being properly trained to operate the complex control system. Reference your newspaper article stating “the pilots and FAA lacked the expertise to understand an automated flight system”.
I have sat on accident investigation committees where automated systems failed due to operator error and have seen cases where failures occurred in manufacturing due to the operator not relying on the automated systems and causing an accident when trying to operate them manually.
The bilge systems I addressed in the article exist on large ships. I have never designed a bilge control system but as a process systems and controls engineer have designed well over a hundred similar automated systems and the description I gave is the way I would have designed it. My letter was not about the B737 Max but about the dangers of operating automated systems without the proper training, and an educated guess as to why that might have contributed to the Golden Ray capsizing.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island