As a poet living near Johns Hopkins where he ended up (also Green Mount Cemetery — pink Georgia stone) I so enjoyed staying out by the tidal flats at Camp Glynn — (Sidney Lanier’s masterful poem “Marshes of Glynn) during the recent trial of the Kings Bay Plowshares nuclear protestors.

Nobody likes to be preached at, especially by Yankee outsiders. But on the other hand, I was appalled at the lack of thoughtfulness or Christianity from the court — judge, prosecutor and jurors. Except for the defendants, who seemed like Biblical prophets, the judge and jury and prosecutor seemed, to me, like Romans and the mob around the cross. Did y’all ever go to church?

Dave Eberhardt

Baltimore, Md.

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.