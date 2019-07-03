Catherine Ridley’s Letter to the Editor is a storm warning flag for all who are dedicated to continue protection efforts for sea turtles and their hatchlings.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources biologists and their leadership have clearly, and in no uncertain terms, officially gone on record, opposing the proposed changes. In response to this and the attendant public outcry, the JIA has agreed to “start a meaningful dialogue” after the current nesting season ends. Meanwhile, current, proposed and new projects are continuing unabated.
Reflected light from hotel guest rooms and associated amenities are existing problems that have not been addressed.
It is my understanding the Marriott Hotel, now under construction, will feature a swimming pool with underwater lighting, which will be located parallel to the beach between the hotel and the water’s edge. The hotel’s unprecedented height of four stories, will extend the range of additional light pollution.
The DNR’s rejection of the proposed lighting ordinance changes are apparently viewed by the JIA as a call for negotiations. The “wait until October” is a ploy to delay action and let “things cool down.”
We must bring on the heat, serve notice we are not going away. Catherine suggests to make your voice heard at Facebook.com/SSITurtles. You may also contact JIA Executive Director, Jones Hooks, 100 James Road, 635-4075 and JIA Conservation Manager Ben Carswell, 100 James Road, 635-2236. Tell them in your own words protection of the sea turtles must come first.
Franklin Mirasola
Jekyll Island