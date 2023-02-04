Is there anyone else out there who is concerned about the devolution of the English language? I have noticed a very lamentable trend. Children are not learning to love reading, instead they are addicted to technology. As a result, our once lust, descriptive language is decaying. I am told that teachers may not longer correct a child’s grammar. The word “like” is used to replace many other words. One the flip side, it is stuffed into sentences where no word is required. Listening to the shallow patter of modern speech is akin to fingernails across a chalkboard. We are so content with mediocrity. High standards are considered unkind, so it is rare to strive to improve one’s vocabulary.
Foul language is also the norm, and not just with men. Women used to be the civilizing force in our culture. Thank you, feminism. I know there are other grandparents out there who share my concern. I welcome emails from others who feel an urgent desire to nurture a love of language, reading and writing. My email address is alvastarr1967@aol.com.