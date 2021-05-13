I am writing with great concern regarding Twin Pines’ future plan to mine 898 acres along Trail Ridge parallel to beachfront of coastal Georgia and inland toward the Okefenokee Swamp.
There have been many letters and concerns raised by over 25 national, state and local environmental organizations opposed to the project in addition to concerns expressed by four mayors from neighboring counties that would be affected. My letter joins with those already expressing opposition.
Twin Pines has submitted thousands of pages of data in an attempt to validate the mining plan. Agencies reviewing the data have repeatedly stated that the data is incomplete. There is a significant risk that the hydrology of the swamp would be altered. Any impact to the water table would likely be irreversible and could have disastrous unintended consequences.
Twin Pines documentation discusses mining to a depth of 50 feet and reclamation with homogenized soil. No matter what additives are made to homogenized soil, it will not replicate the natural soil which has taken Mother Nature thousands of years to create. We must consider a “worse case” scenario.
Can we afford to risk losing or damaging this marvel of nature? Trail Ridge, the Okefenokee Swamp and St. Mary’s River all form an interconnected system, anything affecting one will have an impact on the entire system. We all need to speak out publicly and write to the Georgia EPA stating we are against any mining on Trail Ridge.
Sheryl Pavlinac
St. Simons Island