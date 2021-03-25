The Jekyll Island Authority board at its March meeting indicated they intend to implement Vincent Group golf plan to:
• Reduce the number of golf holes from 63 to 36 or 45.
• Close three existing golf courses.
• Sell off state park golf course land to developers.
• Spend $20 million they don’t have.
The JIA commissioned in 2017 the National Golf Foundation study. The NGF proposed, after extensive research, a four-phased golf master renovation plan.
First, improve the practice area and the clubhouse/restaurant. Second, renovate the classic Oleander 18-hole course and the historic Great Dunes course, and improve the marketing of island golf. Third and fourth, if all went well, renovate the Indian Mound course and build a new clubhouse.
For some reason, the JIA decided to commission in 2020 a second expensive study by the Vincent Group, one which completely changes the NGF proposal.
Now:
• Oleander, Indian Mound and the Great Dunes courses will be closed.
• A new expensive 18-hole course will be built.
• The beautiful back nine of Oleander sold to developers to build senior housing and a retail shopping center while also being used to create a corridor for rattlesnake movement.
• The driving range sold to developers to build a boutique hotel/restaurant.
The JIA favors the Vincent Group proposal despite the fact that golf revenues on the island are up over 24%, island visitor numbers are soaring and new hotel and housing construction is surging on the island.
The public should just say no to this boondoggle.
Steve Smith
Jekyll Island