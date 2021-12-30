We seem to be living in a time between times and a place between places, between Egypt and some undetermined promised land; one world passing from our eyes while another world, good or evil, is attempting to emerge from within us; chickens flying home to roost from all directions.
I spend about two hours a day on the street, where many people traverse their working hours; and some days it seems I can see people’s politics tattooed on their foreheads from 50 feet away, though it is true that many now have lives so hard they believe they have no time for politics.
Better are the days when I can see only the humanity, yet wonder how it is that the kingdom of heaven can be so imperfectly formed within us as to be so tragically absent from between us. Our minds are powerful enough “to make a hell of heaven or a heaven of hell,” able to consciously meld this world into different shapes, even into a reality of the eternal, where there is beauty all around; yet we turn so much to ashes, to a foul wind and rain of blood, cursed by our idolatry and lack of vision to harvest what we have planted.
I feel as if something is reaching deep down inside my sleep, trying to wake me up, and, waking, my first impulse is to laugh out loud. John Prine the Divine would surely say, “Blow up your cellphones!”
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island