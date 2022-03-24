I would like to commend Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 for their prompt and professional rescue when my son was trapped on a sandbar at Gould’s Inlet this past week. He had been kite boarding and was caught in the rushing incoming tide at Postell Creek.
A stranger to me, Greg Amundson of FLETC saw my concern and, being a trained rescuer, swam across to assess his condition while I called 911 and waited for help. Although my son was not in imminent danger, I was anxious about how he would get back across the swiftly rushing water. Rescuers Pat and Todd zoomed up with boat in tow, expertly launched the boat, and had my son and Greg back on the beach in a couple of minutes.
As I thanked them, they said, “We were just doing our job.” Job well done! Thank you Glynn County for hiring these competent rescuers. Thank you Greg for your gallantry. This mother’s heart is extremely grateful.
Lee Norvell
St. Simons Island