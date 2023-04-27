I would like to commend Brunswick city officials for their handling of the recent explosion in violence from homeless individuals. I know full well that the majority of homeless people are not violent and appreciate the outreach, but permanent locations for handouts will inevitably attract mentally unstable and abusive people from throughout the region. Our area does not have the resource capacity to deal with this onslaught.
I commend Mayor Johnson and City Manager McDuffie for taking appropriate and necessary measures to stop the incursion. And I would like to send a heartfelt thanks to Police Chief Kevin Jones for keeping Brunswick safe.