I appreciate your article about Jekyll Island’s proposed code revisions, but you used the wrong word in a comment and my last name was incorrectly spelled once and correct the second time.
I said the code revision looks like it will be very expansive, not expensive, and urged the Jekyll Island Authority to do a more thorough job of communicating with Jekyll Island stakeholders, especially the organizations and groups that will be affected. I also asked that the draft revision — all 240 pages — be posted at least a month ahead of the public hearing so they can be seen and discussed within Jekyll’s stakeholder organizations before the public hearing. As extensive as this revision is, it will likely have unforeseen impacts that need to be addressed. The public meeting should be postponed until the organizations, which often meet monthly, have an opportunity to review and discuss the actual draft document.
I agree that our code needs revision and that this is a complex, difficult job. The JIA should be congratulated for taking it on. However, to have a successful revision that we can all live with, much better communication is necessary to prepare our Jekyll stakeholders, listen to their informed concerns and garner support by being responsive to them.
Al Tate
Jekyll Island