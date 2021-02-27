Having lived in Glynn County for over 20 years, I have always voted yes on SPLOST measures. This time around, however, I am making an exception and voting no.

While I am in favor of the majority of proposed projects, I feel that not one of them is more important than mitigating sea level rise. Local environmental groups have a number of proposals that should be identified and studied by county commissioners.

Coastal resilience should be the No. 1 priority for our community. When future SPLOST proposals include measures with this goal in mind, I will again be voting yes.

Traffic circles are needed for some intersections, but they could very well all be under water in 20 years.

Diane Knight

St. Simons Island

More from this section

+2
Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Several consecutive days of rain earlier this month may have caused slight delays in construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, but not enough to push the expected completion schedule back.

The benefits of microblading

The benefits of microblading

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading may be your next solution. Microblading has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years, but it has been around for decades. Microblading i…

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

After replacing a few lengthy sections of cutting chain and entirely revamping the rigging in the colossal VB 10,000 crane vessel, cutting on the shipwrecked Golden Ray could resume as early as Thursday, according to Unified Command.