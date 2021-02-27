Having lived in Glynn County for over 20 years, I have always voted yes on SPLOST measures. This time around, however, I am making an exception and voting no.
While I am in favor of the majority of proposed projects, I feel that not one of them is more important than mitigating sea level rise. Local environmental groups have a number of proposals that should be identified and studied by county commissioners.
Coastal resilience should be the No. 1 priority for our community. When future SPLOST proposals include measures with this goal in mind, I will again be voting yes.
Traffic circles are needed for some intersections, but they could very well all be under water in 20 years.
Diane Knight
St. Simons Island