The circus clowns are lining up for The Biggest Show on Earth — the Democrat nomination for president in 2020. We have Spartacus, the abominable snow-woman, the Cherokee less than 1 percent, a vintage Communist white-guy, the pot-smoker (“Well maybe I was listening to The Cars.”). Still inside the clown car are the Law School plagiarizer and the Starbucks Mermaid, all grasping for the coveted banner “Most Progressive.” You know, the one that never met a tax he didn’t like.
The title also carries with it fear of capitalism and how government needs to legislate, regulate and reign in those bad people who demonstrate energy, ingenuity, opportunity and hard work.
Won’t the clowns be shocked to learn the Progressive moniker really got rolling with a guy named Teddy Roosevelt, a Republican, and U.S. President; who later ran a second time for President as the Progressive Party nominee and lost. The clowns must have slept through their American History class.
Unfortunately winning the title of “bestest, baddest, coolest, mostest progressive” is the kiss of death for a Democrat presidential nominee. HRC, a self-proclaimed progressive, lost three times at her bid to be president. Dukakis (1988) and Clinton (1992) can ascertain a progressive title is poisoned elixir for a Democrat nominee as both won their party’s nomination as centrists.
Now let’s get this clown show rolling because I can’t wait to get my balloon hat, no my balloon gun, no my balloon kitty, oh who cares just give me the free one.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island