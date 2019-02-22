One of my critics about my desire to revive downtown Brunswick has said that no one has been hurt by any of the homeless who are loitering all over the place.
Well, I am a pretty large and healthy man and have a license to carry a concealed weapon, but that is not why I am afraid of the panhandlers. They get right into your face and make sure that you don’t say anything ugly to them. Most people are kind and courteous to them out of fear and they then feel they have a “key to the city.” The mayor and police are kind to them also because they seem to be intimidated by the derelicts who have nothing to lose.
Our two little parks that used to be bus stops should be turned into parking for downtown shopping and sightseeing, etc. My plea to revive downtown Brunswick is mainly due to my love for Brunswick. And those who take it as criticism should not be comfortable with the way it is now, but should jump on the bandwagon to bring it back to its charm that I remember.
And to the critic who says that downtown Brunswick is alive and well and flourishing, please be enlightened that Norwich Street is part of downtown Brunswick.
Bob Tatum
Brookman