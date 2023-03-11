This is a happy and positive story that we wanted to share with everyone. Recently, my husband and I had lunch at Palm Coast Coffee in the Pier Village. After a delicious lunch, we departed for home.

Upon arriving home, we discovered that we had left our cell phone on the table at the restaurant. We called immediately, but the restaurant had already closed. However, we were able to leave a message and report the loss.

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.