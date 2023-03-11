This is a happy and positive story that we wanted to share with everyone. Recently, my husband and I had lunch at Palm Coast Coffee in the Pier Village. After a delicious lunch, we departed for home.
Upon arriving home, we discovered that we had left our cell phone on the table at the restaurant. We called immediately, but the restaurant had already closed. However, we were able to leave a message and report the loss.
Within a few minutes a sweet voice called back: “This is Laura and we have found your phone, and I will bring it to you later.” I told her we didn’t expect that, and we would pick it up when they reopened. Nevertheless, at 7:15 p.m. that evening our doorbell rang. We opened the door to be greeted by the beautiful Laura, who was delivering our misplaced cell phone directly to our home. She and her husband were enjoying a date night without their young children, but they came out of their way to bring us our phone. Laura said she knew how important one’s phone can be these days.
In our small island town, there are so many caring people who want to bring happiness to others. Such acts of kindness and generosity make us feel there is still hope in this world.