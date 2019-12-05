The letter from Sawyer Davis on Nov. 29 revived painful memories from yesteryear. He was lamenting about how professors are not open to debate when they inject subjunctive opinions into their lectures.
From what I observe, the problem today is similar to one of a bygone era. There is a huge cognitive difference between the students from blue collar backgrounds and the majority of professors who are from academic families.
The same thing occurred in the 50s when a high percentage of college students were veterans and the professors had never seen the elephant. The veterans, many with problems (now called PTSD), would overreact to what seemed total nonsense, and the prof would over respond from a position of insecurity.
This caused many vets of that era to drop out of what seemed be a totally irrelevant environment. Thus, many of our would-be leaders of industry spent their lives doing eight to four on a factory floor.
There is an ever widening chasm between those Americans who deal in finite products (i.e. farmers) and those whose product is less quantitative (i.e. newspaper editors). I wish I had an answer. It is so frustrating to watch my beloved America move into social tribalism.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick