There it is. Another letter bemoaning the state of downtown Brunswick from someone whose last visit must have been when George W. Bush was president.
I manage over 25,000 square feet of retail and office space downtown. I have exactly 2,700 square feet of retail available to rent, and no more. I defy the people writing these letters to find a storefront of 1,500 square feet that is available for rent. They don’t exist. Instead, the stores are occupied by thriving businesses, are under renovation, or in a few cases have been left empty by the owners by choice.
Downtown Brunswick is a thriving village community with exciting stores and businesses that is growing, and filled with friendly interesting and diverse people. No, I’ve never been mugged here, nor know anyone who has. Nor read any police report about it.
I invite these letter writers to visit the real downtown and see for themselves.
Bill Bernstein
Brunswick