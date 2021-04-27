Hopefully, Frank Klonoski’s letter of April 23 hasn’t swayed one reader of The Brunswick News to not take the COVID-19 vaccine as his statements are seriously flawed. People need to read reports from scientifically based sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, National Institute of Health and respected publications or listen to them on television. Talk to your own physician.
As a registered nurse I need to counter Klonoski’s misinformation:
• Scientists have been studying the genetic sequencing of DNA of coronaviruses for years. The information which was extrapolated from those studies was applied to this virus. Vaccines are now developed with modern, faster methods. All three phases of clinical trials were fully performed for proper testing with some overlap to speed up the process.
• COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the FDA for emergency use.
• The vaccines have been solidly proven to prevent COVID-19 in a high percentage of the population.
• All medications and vaccines can cause side effects, therefore patients with their doctors guidance need do decide which is the better alternative. I take a medication which is known for causing blood clots, however this medication is much more likely to save my life than to cause blood clots.
• Scientists don’t know the long-term effect of the vaccines, however there are known serious long term effects from the virus.
• Good nutrition, hygiene, moderate exercise and positive attitudes are important for good health as well as being educated about COVID-19 from authoritative sources. Talk to your doctor, don’t listen to Klonoski.
Diane Waldron
St. Simons Island