Liberals are generally delusional and make statements they cannot support, but Jerry Dagen sets a new standard for mendacity.
He starts by mistakenly claiming that Memorial Day is a “...day to honor our troops.” Mr. Dagen clearly lacks sincerity when feigning concern for our military. He then launches an extended attack on the truthfulness of President Trump, while noticeably leaving off the “President” part.
I remember liberals who instantly reacted with anger whenever a conservative referred to President Obama as “Obama.” That offending conservative was quickly accused of disrespecting the President or worse — a racist.
Dagen accuses President Trump of lying about a military pay raise. In fact, Mr. Trump did propose a 3.1 percent raise which he characterized as “...the biggest in a decade.” The President’s claim was not accurate in terms of percentage, though Dagen has no proof whether the President knew he was wrong.
Dagen claims that President Trump has “...told over 10,000 lies and counting.”
As with many politicians, President Trump may be guilty of exaggeration, or hyperbole, but I wonder if Mr. Dagen has a detail of all 10,000 lies?
Mr. Dagen wants to hold elected officials to account. Fine, let’s start with how Maxine Waters or Nancy Pelosi got rich.
At least President Trump earned his wealth. Mr. Dagen claims President Trump is stonewalling investigations. Mr. Dagen is wrong, of course, but I wonder if he recalls Eric Holder or Hillary Clinton’s time in office. I wonder how Mr. Dagen spells hypocrite?
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick