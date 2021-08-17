I found the tone of Lynn Goldblatt’s Letter to the Editor regarding school masking offensive and degrading. To disagree with someone is acceptable. To call them arrogant and ignorant is not.
To suggest that all medical personnel think masking is critical is a misnomer. Plenty of medical personnel disagree with masking. They are vilified and their posts are deleted from social media.
“Masks actually save lives” has not been proven. The schools did have a mask mandate last year, and yet, I received calls near-most daily that someone in the school had tested positive for COVID. Obviously, the masks were not preventing the spread of COVID.
As a parent of a special needs child, a child most at risk of becoming seriously ill, I would argue that forcing a child who suffers any range of sensory issues to wear a mask is child abuse. Comparing masking to a dress code is illogical.
We, as a nation, are not following proven past responses to highly contagious diseases. I find it frightening that we are unwilling to accept another’s point of view, that we have become increasingly defamatory and, in some cases, violently opposed to a differing opinion.
Are we not a civilized nation? Do we not remember our ancestors who fled European countries for the right to be free?
If you feel so strongly that masking works, wear your mask. If you are afraid, take appropriate precautions. But don’t deny others a freedom of choice or demean their own choices.
Heddy Bernstein
Brunswick