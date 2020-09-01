Comparing Hitler and the forced wearing of yellow armbands with face masks now is ludicrous. That piece of yellow cloth signified death to millions of Jews. The piece of cloth we are now asked to wear is to save lives.
Get a grip, Mr. Klonoski. This is only for the next four or five months, not the rest of our lives. You may think it’s your right to not wear a mask, but in doing so you are infringing on the rights of many people who do not want to get sick or possibly die.
This is not politics. This is caring for our fellow men and women. So if you insist on not wearing a mask, please stay home.
Sue Gannon
St. Simons Island