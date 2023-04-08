As another Korean war vet just let me say “Amen” to John William’s letter in Friday’s paper. Thirty-eight thousand American lives down the crapper and we learned nothing. If we had invested another 10,000, we could have eliminated the CCP forever. The Turks proved how vulnerable they were with their little impromptu incursion in April ‘53.
Mao never would have agreed to a cease fire if they had anything left to fight with. Ike was the wrong president for the time. He was sick of war and just wanted us out of wars, and I still say that if he had kept his promise to DeGaulle and let us relieve the Legion at Dein ben-Pu, the Vietnam War would have never happened. The Marines were still in the full bloom of combat insanity saddled up and ready to go when the order to stand down came out.