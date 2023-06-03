Having walked in Thomas Goodrich’s shoes for five of the last seven years, I was very touched by his loving letter detailing with great humor the adjustments a male caregiver learns while caring for a loved one.
Today, I witnessed an elderly husband completing the week’s shopping while shepherding his memory impaired wife through the isles. I could only imagine the 24/7 care that was required to get through the weeks and the feeling of unfairness that lurks in the corners. Any life-threatening illness in retirement is a crisis, but the process of memory loss can be soul destroying to endure. A book titled “The 24 Hour Day” comes close to describing the environment that the caregiver lives in during advancing years.