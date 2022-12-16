A diagnosis for my wife of 47 years in 2019 of 12 to 18 months to live was earth-shattering. Having her with me today is a gift of sublime grace. Losing two of my siblings in the last three months brings the transient nature of life into crystallized focus.
Political intrigue, empty promises and outright lies fade into the distance in importance. We spend our incredibly short time here on the work of daily life. Dating, marriage, children, jobs and pleasure, all important, but in light of eternity are but a blip in time. Psalms 144:3-4 says, “Lord, what are human beings that you care for them, mere mortals that you think of them? They are like a breath; their days are like a fleeting shadow.” Psalms 78:39 says, “He remembered that they were but flesh, a passing breeze that does not return.”