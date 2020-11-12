Racism is the most natural thing in the world. A child growing up naturally looks for support and affirmation from someone who looks like himself. He may later learn to love and support someone who looks different from himself.
Living together and working together, those differences become a non-issue. Teaching high school, differences were simply a non-issue. There may be systemic racism which we need to correct, but let’s not go backward and make things worse.
Let’s take the Jesus attitude: red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. It has never been an issue with me. If it is with you, you need to get over it.
I have been so proud of Brunswick people, who though feeling great pain from the terribly tragic Arbery incident, have conducted themselves with control and Christian virtue.
Donald Langford
Brunswick