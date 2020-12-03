Editor’s Note: Commissioner Bob Coleman on Wednesday pulled his proposal to rename the Veterans Memorial Park in honor of Robert Torras.
I have followed with interest the recent developments concerning county commissioner Bob Coleman’s proposal to rename Veterans Memorial Park in honor of the late Robert Torras. Mr. Torras was a respected businessman, community leader and civic-minded individual. He was also a veteran who served honorably with the United States Air Force. It is quite appropriate that our community should seek to honor Mr. Torras for his achievements and his service to our community. However, this park is not the appropriate venue for bestowing that honor.
A “Veterans Memorial Park” should be just that: A park than honors the veterans — all of them — who served their country through the various branches of the military. Throughout our history, this country’s military achievements can be credited to the fact that countless individuals from diverse backgrounds were willing to come together, putting aside self-interest to fight for the ideals on which the country was founded. To single out one individual as the park’s namesake not only diminishes the honor given to all veterans, but it also contradicts the very premise of teamwork, unity and selflessness that has made our country great.
Certainly, let’s seek an appropriate means of remembering and recognizing Mr. Torras and his contributions to our community. But let’s keep Veterans Memorial Park as originally intended — a park to honor all our veterans.
Jan Galloway
Brunswick