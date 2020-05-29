As a local citizen I am bothered by many attitudes towards the accused in the Arbery case.
The McMichaels may yet be found guilty of murder, but it is entirely inappropriate to declare them murderers by personal fiat, as some prominent citizens have done in recent articles. Other statements have tried to bring generational charges against the McMichaels, saying they come from a legacy of hate. This is ridiculous logic, entirely unfair and the worst kind of stereotyping.They are guaranteed a right to defend themselves and are in fact innocent until proven guilty.
I think everyone who looks at this case can agree it ended in tragedy and should not have happened, but at the same time reasonable people have to be able to say let’s wait for a trial and for evidence to be fully shared by both prosecution and defense. The trial will likely come down to two factors: whether the McMichaels had the right to pursue Arbery and who had the right to self defense once a physical altercation began. The Bible tells us to love our enemies and do good to those who persecute us. I’m saddened by the national media and pseudo celebrity lawyers coming into our community and declaring people as evil, murderers or hate filled and encouraging others to do likewise.
Let’s not fall into that same trap and continue to pursue fairness and justice in every case, despite popular pressure to declare quick judgment.
Daniel Sperry
St. Simons Island