Hearing and reading all of those people’s comments out there on the incident with Lehrkamp calling for arrest of those involved should let the police do their job. When all of the facts are available, then, and only then, will something happen.
Those individuals know who they are and those who were present know what happened. It seems like everyone else wants to be a Nancy Grace and put in their two cents. I believe everyone is innocent until proven guilty, they will have their day in court. I am very sure that their parents have attorneys already in place, and I am sure that those attorneys have told those parents and children to stay silent about the incident. So, for the time being, let’s wait and see what happens. I am very sure this will not be swept under the rug.